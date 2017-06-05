2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Reveals Some Of Its Scary Secrets

The king of the 911s is getting ready for its big return and it’s certainly intriguing to see what Porsche has done to it this time.
After all, the GT2 RS badge is reserved for the top dog of a 911 generation and this could only mean that we’re about to see a seriously impressive car making its big appearance.
Evo magazine had the chance to ride in a GT2 RS prototype and find out more details about the upcoming 911 range-topper.
Although Porsche hasn’t homologated the GT2 RS for production yet, meaning that the specifics remain vague for the moment, they did reveal that customers should expect a sub-three seconds for the 0-62mph, which is frankly insane given that this is two-wheel drive car we’re talking about, 0-124mph “comfortably under nine seconds” and a top speed of over 211mph.
The engine will be based on the one found in the Turbo S, with Porsche adding a pair of larger turbos and upping the boost pressure. A bespoke lightweight titanium exhaust system along with revised engine internals are also going to be there. The company also added a new water-spray intercooler system, similar to that in the BMW M4 GTS, which comes with its own five-liter water tank and helps drop the intake temperature by as much as 15 degrees Celcius.
Andreas Preuninger, Porsche’s head of GT-models, said that the new GT2 RS is “not just a chipped Turbo S, definitely not, it’s a completely re-engineered car.” At this stage, Porsche says that the output of the new GT2 RS’s engine is going to be ‘greater than’ 650PS (641hp) and 553lb-ft. Also, there will be only one transmission option – a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic.
As for the chassis, Porsche is said to use features straight from a 911 Cup car, including upside-down race dampers and every link to be rose-jointed, with the exception of a single connection on the rear- wheel steering system. Spring rates are double on the front axle compared to that of the GT3, with the rear being significantly higher.
Porsche is expecting a total weight figure of under 1,500kg. The usual Porsche GT recipe for less weight has been applied, with the company even replacing the rear glass with a thinner one made from Gorilla Glass – the same type used on smartphones. Finally, Porsche is also going to offer a Weissach pack, which shaves another 30kg off the car and adds things like magnesium wheels and a roll cage made from titanium among others.
Development of the upcoming 991 GT2 RS is currently at its last 20 percent, with Porsche also targeting a sub-7min lap time at the Nurburgring with a man named Walter Rohrl sitting behind the wheel.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops