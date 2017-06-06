2019 Bentley Flying Spur Spied With Production Body For The First Time

Here’s our first look at Bentley’s next generation Flying Spur wearing its production body, albeit one that’s been heavily camouflaged.
Bentley tried to mask the new model by making it look like the current Flying Spur, with stickers applied over the lights all around and some plastic covers over certain body panels.
The new Bentley Flying Spur is essentially the four-door version of the Continental GT, which is already spied in several occasions, and since the two-door sibling is expected to be heavily influenced from the design of the EXP10 Speed 6 Concept, the same will apply to the Flying Spur as well.
That means that we should expect a more elegant and fluid design approach from the upcoming model, which will also grow in size in order to offer a roomier (and of course more luxurious) environment to the occupants.
It’s been already reported that the next four-door Bentley will share the same platform with the Porsche Panamera, in our case the modular MSB architecture, as well as some powertrains, including the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 petrol that debuted with the Porsche. More powerful models will use the twin-turbo W12 engine which also powers the Bentayga but the real highlight will be the plug-in hybrid powertrains that are set to join the range.
Bentley is planning to reveal the new Flying Spur after the debut of the new-gen Continental GT, in late 2018 or early 2019.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops