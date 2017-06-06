A Jaguar Compact Hatch Wouldn't Be A Bad Idea, But This Study Just Isn't Cutting It
With premium automakers not shying away from going small, despite the C-segment being so competitive and price conscious, Jaguar continues to plow through without a 1-Series rival.
A couple of years ago, Jaguar design boss Ian Callum said that "there's always space to go smaller - the world is changing very quickly," which means that a 5-door C-segment car remains a possibility, although we haven't heard any rumors in that direction for quite some time.
In terms of design, while this is a decent CGI attempt from Kleber Silva, it's just not working for us, as we reckon Jaguar would go for something a lot sleeker and certainly less bulbous, like the I-Pace.
Either way, if the British automaker could figure out a way to scale down their iQ platform to accommodate such a model, and then work out how to package the interior properly, then they could seize that opportunity and throw another competitor at the likes of Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW.
Currently, the premium compact hatch segment only features the Mercedes A-Class, Audi A3, BMW 1-Series, Infiniti Q30, Lexus CT and the Volvo V40. Judging by its latest products, if Jaguar were to enter the class, it could have a winner in its hands.
