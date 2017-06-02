AC Schnitzer Is Now Tuning Jaguars Too, Begins With F-Pace

While mostly known for its BMW and Mini tunes, Germany's AC Schnitzer has launched a new line of accessories and mods for the Jaguar F-Pace.
This is the first Jaguar model that AC Schnitzer is working on as well.
Starting with the exhaust, AC Schnitzer has developed a stainless steel twin silencer system with two or four tailipipes, either finished in Chrome or in ‘Sport Black’, for a deeper, sportier soundtrack.
The new silencers can be fitted to the F-Pace 2.0d or 3.0d models. AC Schnitzer also offers a sound module which comes with six predetermined levels of noise via a remote control.
The suspension can be lowered with AC Schnitzer’s spring kit by 20-25mm front and rear, lowering the F-Pace’s center of gravity and improving its stance. The bodywork can be updated with different front spoiler elements and a rear roof wing.
AC Schnitzer also offers a set of 22-inch alloys dressed in 265/40 tires and finished in either black/silver or black/anthracite.