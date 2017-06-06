Akrapovic Ready To Make McLaren Sports Series Cars Sound Better

If you're lucky enough to own either a McLaren 570S, 570GT or 540C, you can now fit it with a lightweight Akrapovic Slip-On Line titanium exhaust system.
According to Akrapovic, the exhaust system is both light and durable, offering a 44.5% weight reduction and improved handling thanks to less weight hanging over the rear axle.
The tip of the spear is the two handmade carbon fiber tailpipes, helping to create a unique noise that boosts McLaren's 3.8-liter V8 soundtrack to typical Akrapovic levels, which usually means more crackles and bangs.
The heat-resistant alloy construction also delivers optimized gas flow, although we suspect that people will mostly care about the way these Sports Series models sound, more than any minor technical improvements.
By the way, if you've never heard an Akrapovic exhaust system on a turbocharged V8, check out this loud Ferrari 488.