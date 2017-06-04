Alfa Romeo’s Gorgeous 8C Competizione Becomes Better With Age

The Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione is not a car that's easy to forget, mainly because it looks like sex on wheels.
Even after almost a decade since Alfa Romeo decided to pull the trigger and produce 500 hardtop examples, the 8C remains one of the most timeless and beautiful designs in the automotive world. Add to that one of the best sounding V8s that ever existed and what you get is a proper Italian GT that causes the hair on the back of your neck to stand with each movement of your right ankle.
Perhaps the only thing that dates the whole 8C experience is the gearbox, a single-clutch paddle-shift automatic unit that really doesn’t like city driving. At least it does a good job when you’re out on a canyon road, looking to add one smile to your driving book.
Yes, it may be based on Maserati hardware but the truth is that the 8C Competizione is still a 100-percent Alfa Romeo. Matt Farah reviews it in his latest One Take video linked below.