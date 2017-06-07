All-New Jeep Compass Gets A Mopar Touch With Exclusive Accessories

The European launch of the 2017 Jeep Compass has coincided with the introduction of more than 70 unique accessories that have Mopar's name written all over them.
Designed, manufactured, and tested by FCA, the new accessories enhance the Compass' visual presence by adding a double patch black bonnet decal, door sill guard with the Jeep logo, and 18-/19-inch alloy wheels.
Features such as the black rock rails, sporty pedals for both the automatic and manual versions of the SUV, and leather gear knob are also found on the options list, along with tablet holder, working table anchored to the head restraints, organizer behind the front seat, exclusive bumper inserts, roof rails, and other.
Customers "who make the most of their leisure time with outdoor activities" can also order bicycle, surfboard, kayak, and ski racks, and boxes that can be mounted on the roof racks.
Mopar have also added the 'Jeep Skills' app, available on the UConnect Nav Live infotainment system with the 8.4-inch display, which provides users with real-time info about their driving performance, allowing them to share the badges they win with other drivers in the Jeep community. It can also monitor the Compass' acceleration, braking, G force, and wheel position in real time, thus allowing drivers to take a more direct control.
Other functions available include the 'Timers', which carries performance information such as 0-50km/h (31mph) and 0-100km/h (62mph) acceleration, braking distance, and speed, 'Favorite' option in the 'Routes' menu, and 'My Itineraries'.