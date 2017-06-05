Apple's iOS 11 Comes With New Do Not Disturb While Driving Mode

Apple used its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) to unveil a slew of new products and features including a "Do Not Disturb While Driving" mode for iOS 11.
Described as a "new way to help drivers stay more focused on the road," the Do Not Disturb While Driving feature uses the iPhone's various sensors to detect when its owner might be driving. When this occurs, the phone automatically silences notifications so the screen stays dark.
Users will be given the option of sending an auto-reply to contacts listed in Favorites to let them know they are driving and cannot respond until they reach their destination.
iPhone owners who are traveling as a passenger will apparently receive a notification informing them Do Not Disturb mode is activated. They can simply press the "I'm not driving" icon on the screen and continue using their device as normal.
iOS 11 will be released this fall as a free software update for the iPhone 5s and later models. The software update will also be available for the sixth-generation iPod Touch and an assortment of recent iPads.