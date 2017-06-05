Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Is Into Fender Flexing [w/Video]

As if to ask us if "we even lift", this widebodied Vantage Roadster looks like the type of car that can easily draw in a crowd.
Not only is it wide and low, it's also packing a custom carbon fiber diffuser, side skirts, boot lid spoiler and a set of 20" Matte Gunmetal VWS-2 wheels from Vossen's X Work series models.
According to the video below, the car resides "deep in the heart of industrial Tokyo", where companies such as ACR Performance (Alpha Classics Racing) are adept at creating cars such as this stunning wide-body Vantage.
The exterior of the car is dipped in metallic red, whereas the red leather interior adds to the already strong contrast generated by the dark wheels and carbon fiber elements.
Another feature worth noting is the Airrex air suspension, which helps bring the car as close to the road as you can imagine, while still looking drivable - or at least that's the theory anyway.