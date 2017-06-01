Audi Cheated On Diesel Emissions, Says German Government In New Accusations

Just when it looked like Volkswagen's Dieselgate scandal was coming to a close, the German government has alleged Audi cheated on emissions tests for nearly 24,000 A7 and A8 models.
Audi was quick to respond to the allegations and announced it will recall around 24,000 vehicles because they can emit excess NOx emissions during "certain driving conditions." Audi says the issue affects A7 and A8 vehicles from the 2010-2013 model years.
The cars are equipped with V6 and V8 TDI engines and were originally certified to meet EU5 emission standards. Audi is blaming the problem on an issue with the transmission software and says 14,000 affected cars are registered in Germany.
The recall is expected to begin in July and the automaker will install new software to correct the problem. The process will take about 30 minutes so owners will only experience a minor inconvenience.
Audi says they are fully cooperating with authorities and is working to correct the problem as quickly as possible.
While Audi seems to be downplaying the issue, Reuters reports the German Transport Ministry is taking it rather seriously as the cars emitted nearly twice the legal limit of NOx emissions when the steering wheel was turned more than 15 degrees. The Ministry was apparently upset enough with the discovery that it summoned Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller to appear before them.