Audi Granted First Autonomous Testing License In New York

Audi has become the first automaker to be granted an autonomous vehicle testing license in the state of New York.
The four-ringed brand says it will use the license to demonstrate and test vehicles which meet the Society of Automobile Engineers (SAE) definition of Level 3 automation. The first demonstration is scheduled to occur next month in Albany.
Audi declined to say which model will be shown, but the SAE defines Level 3 technology as "Conditional Automation." It means the car drive itself, under certain conditions, with little oversight.
In Audi's case, the car will be capable of driving autonomously on the highway when "specific conditions are met." Two engineers will be in the vehicle at all times and one will sit in the driver's seat to take control if necessary. The other engineer will sit in the back seat and monitor the car's various systems to ensure it is operating properly.
Audi of America President Scott Keogh commented: “We have been leading the way in the development of piloted driving technology for more than a decade now, and testing in real-world environments is a key step in our pursuit of safer roads."