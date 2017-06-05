Audi R8 Gets A Steroid Shot From Prior Design

Having a stock Audi R8 would be sufficient for most petrolheads, but some want the German supercar to receive a makeover in order to suit their preferences.
Joining the already generous establishment of aftermarket parts is Prior Design, which decided to make the second-gen R8 look a bit more aggressive.
Their offerings include bulging fenders on all four corners, new side skirts, tweaked bumpers, a modified front hood and a prominent rear diffuser, all of which have been made from fiberglass-Duraflex. These are complemented by 20-inch rims, but customers can also order new exhaust systems and suspension kits, on request, along with various upgrades for the cabin.
Despite hitting the gym, Prior Design's R8 retains the 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 in stock form. There are, however, a few tuning companies dying to get their hands on this engine: depending on what owners are looking for, and if the budget is deep enough, one can get over 2,000 HP!.