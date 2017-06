Audi Reportedly Working On A Volkswagen Up!-Sized Autonomous EV

Photo Gallery

Audi recently confirmed its fully-autonomous driving technology will be ready for use in a "small series of cars" by 2021. Now, a new report is indicating the company will use the technology on a pint-size production model. Autocar says the German automaker is planning to build a small electric vehicle similar to the Volkswagen e-Up . The car will come with autonomous driving technology and be produced in small numbers.The limited production run suggests Audi will use the model as a technological test bed, it is speculated however that it could go into wider production if initial results are positive. As for its name, it could be called the A0 e-tron, as it will reportedly be smaller than the A1 and come with an electric powertrain.Audi's diminutive EV would likely be based on the next-generation Volkswagen Up! . There's no word on specifications, but the current e-Up has a 18.7 kWh lithium-ion battery which powers an electric motor that develops 82 PS (80 hp) and 210 Nm (155 lb-ft) of torque. This enables the car to accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 12.4 seconds before hitting a top speed of 128 km/h (80 mph).Should the rumors pan out, the A0 would become the smallest car produced by the company since the Audi 50, which was built between 1974 and 1978.