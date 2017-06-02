Audi's New Q8 To Join Q4 Plus Three New E-Trons By 2020

Audi is planning to add two new Q SUV models to their lineup, as well as three e-tron battery electric vehicles, while also replacing five "core" models within the next three years.
In 2017, the focus will be on top-end models such as the all-new Audi A8 and A7. The former will be unveiled in a couple weeks time at the Audi Summit in Barcelona on July 11.
"We are rejuvenating our model portfolio enormously and will renew five existing core model series by mid-2018," stated Audi chairman, Rupert Stadler.
"In addition, we will expand our successful Q family by 2019 with two new concepts – the Audi Q8 and the Audi Q4 – and we will launch our battery-electric e-tron models."
After 2020, Audi plans on gradually electrifying models in each of its core series, whereas by 2025, the automaker intends to have one third fully or partially electric models in its unit sales.
Audi will also be taking over the leading role within the VW Group in the development of autonomous driving. Their Autonomous Intelligent Driving GmbH subsidiary is currently working on new technology for driverless cars in urban environments.
This technology is expected to end up in a small series of cars early in the next decade.