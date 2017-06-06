Bad GPS Directions Reportedly Waste Drivers 29 Hours Every Year

GPS navigation has helped countless drivers find their destinations; nevertheless, the technology is far from perfect.
A new study by ride sharing service MyTaxi seems to back this up as Forbes reports it found drivers waste nearly 29 hours every year due to poor or inaccurate GPS routing.
The figure is somewhat surprising but we've written a handful of articles about drivers blindingly following their navigation system regardless of whether it sends them into a lake or onto train tracks.
While most navigation issues aren't that severe, many of us have probably been given a random detour that unnecessarily wasted time and took us off the fastest route. Polling suggests this is a common problem, as 47% of respondents in the study admitted getting into a verbal disagreement with their navigation system; 31% of respondents took things even further and reportedly got into a shouting match with their GPS.
Waze UK Country Manager Finlay Clark said: “It’s not surprising to hear that drivers are frustrated with sat navs. Many are not updated with the latest maps and do not use live traffic data."
While it's easy to blame navigation systems for their faults, the study suggests they might not be entirely to blame as 52% of those polled admitted to "zoning out" and leaving the GPS in charge.