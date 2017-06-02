BMW 8-Series Concept Is A Rumbling Gem On The Move

We’ve seen what the BMW 8-Series Concept looks like in a photo studio and on the shores of Lake Como and now it’s time to check out the German marque’s latest vehicle on the move where, dare we say it, it looks even more sensational.
BMW hasn’t actually said what engine powers the 8-Series Concept but it certainly sounds like a V8 and in all probability, is the brand’s familiar 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged unit to be used in updated form on the upcoming 2018 M5 super saloon where it will deliver around 600 horses..
When it reaches the road in 2018, base and mid-range models won’t sound as nice as the M8 but the concept at least shows us that even lesser variants will sound rather pleasant.
Beyond its mystery powertrain, it is the design of the 8-Series Concept that has been really raising eyebrows and peaking interest in the brand.
Looking dramatically different than the current 6-Series it will eventually replace, the luxurious sports coupe has muscular bodywork all around that shouldn’t need to be changed extensively for production. Perhaps the most obvious exterior elements which will be modified include the wing mirrors, taillights, tailpipes and probably some parts of the front fascia.