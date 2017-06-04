BMW 8-Series Concept Previews Brand's New Styling Direction [104 Images]

BMW recently unveiled the stunning 8-Series concept at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este and BMW's Senior Vice President of Design has confirmed its styling will influence to the rest of the lineup.
Speaking with Car & Driver, Adrian van Hooydonk said: “From now on, this is the new look." He went on to mention the concept's grille and modern Hofmeister kink will be prominently featured on new models as “with variations, it works in all segments.” The car's trapezoidal exhaust tips are also slated to become a mainstay of future BMW models.
The company's new design philosophy isn't limited to exterior styling as the 8-Series concept also hinted at the future of BMW interiors. This suggests new models could come with more expressive dashboards, cleaner surfaces, and less clutter. We can also expect to see higher quality switchgear and a better integrated iDrive infotainment system.
Despite the concept's recent unveiling, the styling changes were set in motion a long time ago. As a result, we should see the new design philosophy appear relatively shortly. It will obviously make an appearance on the 8-Series Coupe, but we should also see elements of the design on the X7.