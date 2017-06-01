BMW M3 Driver Goes Berserk Drifting And Hitting 300 Km/h On Public Roads

If we were to make a list about cars that lend themselves to drifting, the BMW M3 would surely be in it, even in its previous iteration - and one owner decided to demonstrate his skills behind the wheel of one.
In particular, said M3 owner did lots of sideways driving and hitting almost 300km/h (186mph), on public roads, while casually talking to the guy holding the camera.
The police will have a hard time tracking him down, as before going out to have fun with his M3 he removed the license plates and used a ski mask in front of the camera lens.
As for where this video was shot, we're likely looking at a country that used to be part of the former Soviet Union. And given that most of these recent films came from Georgia, we wouldn’t be surprised if this one originated from there, too.
Mind you, this kind of driving is dangerous and is best left for the track and not public roads, so please do not try to replicate what you see here.