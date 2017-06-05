BMW M4 GTS Looks Ready To Attack In Matte Black

Just when you thought the BMW M4 GTS couldn’t get any more in-your-face, the owner of a particularly stealthy one in California has turned up the styling dial to 12.

For starters, the Sapphire Black Metallic paint has been adorned in a protective bra that not only protects it but makes the paint appear as if it was matte black. Elsewhere, the track-focused M4 has been installed with a huge rear wing that ascends far higher into the sky than the wing usually found on the car.

Helping to ensure the GTS stand out even further are a set of HRE wheels measuring 19-inch at the front and 20-inch at the rear and complete with brushed copper inners and silver spokes. A new rear diffuser with some orange accents helps complete the package.

BMW is alleged to have built 803 examples of the M4 GTS for customers and a further 27 for pre-production, press and demo purposes. This is despite the automaker initially stating that production would be capped at 700 units.

