BMW Won't Offer The 1-Series Sedan Outside Of China

BMW says it has no intention of offering the 1-Series sedan outside of China, the only market it is currently sold in.
In recent times, some have speculated that the 1-Series sedan coupe be sold elsewhere, including in Europe, due to the success of the Audi A3 sedan and the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan. However, a confidential source told Autocar there are no plans to sell the model worldwide.
“There are no immediate plans to sell the 1-Series saloon outside of China. The initial signs there are quite positive,” they said.
A key reason why the carmaker doesn’t intend on offering the 1-Series sedan in global markets is because of fears that it could steal sales away from the more profitable 3-Series.
Although the current car is restricted to China, there is a possibility that BMW could decide to sell the next-generation 1-Series Sedan in various markets following its adoption of a front-wheel drive platform.