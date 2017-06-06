Camaro Gets Epic Instant Karma After Brake Checking Driver

The rise of dash cams has brought us an assortment of hilarious and tragic videos but this footage is truly bizarre.
In the clip, we can see a driver preparing to make a right turn when a Chevrolet Camaro convertible speeds past. The driver then completes the turn and gets stuck following the Camaro.
For unknown reasons, the Camaro driver slows down and brake checks the other driver three times. The Camaro then speeds off, nearly hitting a truck before catching up with traffic.
As the Camaro reaches a red light, the driver rapidly passes a Mitsubishi Eclipse only to be stuck waiting for the light to turn green. When this happens, the Camaro speeds off and loses control.
After fishtailing for a few seconds, the Camaro hops the curb and hits some telephone or electrical boxes. This sends the Camaro skyward and it eventually comes to rest against a telephone pole.
Unaware of how insane their predicament is, the driver helplessly tries to reverse the car. This does nothing, for obvious reasons, so the Camaro driver is left struggling to open the door and jump to the ground.