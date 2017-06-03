Chris Harris Is Blown Away By 2017 Nissan GT-R On Track

Since its debut back in 2007, the Nissan GT-R has consistently remained one of the world's fastest supercars, despite never being the most powerful model in its class.
It basically goes to show just what a tremendous job Nissan did with the car, boosting power ever so slightly throughout the years, to where this latest iteration is good for 570 PS and 637 Nm (467 lb-ft) of torque.
This means you'll be getting up to a top speed of 315 km/h (195 mph) and accelerating to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 3 seconds, which according to Chris Harris, helps the GT-R compete with pretty much anything else on the road.
The Top Gear presenter sampled the 2017 GT-R on the track as well as on the road, where he said that it's a much more enjoyable long-distance cruiser now that Nissan have softened it up a bit.
On the track, however, it was the GT-R's ability to put its power down following any sort of a slide that blew Harris away. Whether it was understeering or oversteering, and whether that oversteer was due to applying power or simply lifting off, the Godzilla feasted on the wet tarmac below in a way that such a heavy car really shouldn't be able to.