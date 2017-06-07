Controversial Audi A2 Comes Back To Life With 2017-Worthy Looks

Regardless of what you might think of the Audi A2, from a sales perspective, this model never managed to become as successful as Mercedes' A-Class.
This led to certain voices labeling it a failure, and now, nearly 18 years since the first A2 left the assembly line, its controversial looks aren't winning it many fans among used car buyers either.
Audi was going to give the nameplate another chance, following the introduction of their A2 Concept back in 2011, but that project was later put on hold indefinitely.
If you're curious to see what a successor to the A2 might look like, these renderings by Pino Cazzetta should get your imagination flowing. According to the designer, this so-called A2-Q would be just 4 cm (1.58 in) longer than the original car, which measured 3,826 mm (150.6 in) in length, 1,673 mm (65.9 in) in width and 1,553 mm (61.1 in) in height.
As for aesthetics, it's got massive wheels (like any good concept would), a pair of narrow yet stylish mirrors, and door handles that pop out like on your Tesla.
Still, could it be successful considering the current automotive landscape? Since we're living in the age of the crossover, the answer to that is "probably not".