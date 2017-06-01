Cops Found Stolen Tesla Model S Disassembled In Truck

When it comes to stealing cars equipped with state of the art always-on GPS tracking, you'd think that perpetrators would know to stay away.
Then again, it would appear that some professional car thieves are more determined than others and might actually be capable of making your brand new Tesla disappear off the face of the Earth.
According to Electrek, quickly dismantling these cars is one possible way to keep the authorities from finding them. In fact, last year there were two cases in Europe where brand new Teslas were stolen and never recovered.
This latest report hails from Germany, where local authorities stopped a truck at the border trying to enter from the Netherlands. Inside the truck, they found several Tesla Model S parts, including an entire battery pack.
It seems that the 40-year old driver of the truck even had a sales bill to back up his claim that he had bought the parts in Amsterdam, as reported by Berliner Zeitung. The cops however looked into it and found that the parts belonged to a Model S stolen in the Netherlands four days prior to their discovery. And also, that bill was forged.
Unfortunately, what remains a mystery is the way in which cars such as that Model S were stolen. Perhaps quietly towed away and dismantled, or maybe the thieves have worked out a way around all the car's electronic defense systems?
Either way, if you're a Tesla owner, it might be a good idea to secure your account with a strong password and to keep your key fob safe, at a large enough distance from the vehicle - in case something like this were to happen.
Photo: German police