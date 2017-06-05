Corvette ZR1 Driver Leads Police On High Speed Chase, Hits 132 MPH

A 21-year-old Corvette ZR1 driver led police in Omaha on a high-speed chase which injured three people.
According to the Omaha World Herald, Shaheer Atiqullah was driving the Corvette on the West Dodge Expressway when he passed a trooper from the Nebraska State Patrol. The police officer pulled behind the Corvette and Atiqullah allegedly floored it, reaching speeds of up to 132 mph (212 km/h).
The police officer pursued the vehicle and it eventually exited the expressway. Shortly after this occurred, Atiqullah hit a van causing the Corvette to lose its driver's side front wheel.
Despite suffering serious damage, the Corvette was still drivable and the chase continued. However, things quickly came to an end when the Corvette slammed into the back of a landscape company's trailer.
Atiqullah and two female passengers in the Corvette were hurt and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Atiqullah is facing a long list of charges including willful reckless driving, speeding, driving with a suspended license, and suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest. He also had a warrant out for his arrest for willful reckless driving, driving under suspension, and failure to appear in court.
H/T to Jalopnik!