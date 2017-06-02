Corvette ZR1-Powered HSV GTSR W1 Hitting The Second Hand Market With Huge Mark Ups

If you weren't one of the 300 people selected to buy the HSV GTSR W1 get ready to pay through the nose as a handful of examples have shown up for sale with markups as much as $130,010 AUD ($95,920 USD).
Unveiled earlier this year, the HSV GTSR W1 is being billed as Australia's last muscle car as it is based on the rear-wheel drive Holden Commodore which will soon be replaced by a badge-engineered Opel Insignia. Besides having rear-wheel drive chops, the GTSR W1 is an absolute monster as it uses the same supercharged 6.2-liter LS9 V8 engine as the sixth-generation Corvette ZR1.
Boasting 635 hp (474 kW) and 601 lb-ft (815 Nm) of torque, the HSV GTSR W1 is one of the most powerful sedans in the world and is a fitting tribute to the end of local Commodore production. The engine is connected to a six-speed manual transmission and reportedly enables the car to accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in around 4.5 seconds.
Given the combination of rarity and performance, it comes as little surprise the cheapest model found by Drive lists for a staggering $285,000 AUD ($210,350 USD). That's a hefty mark up as the model originally retailed for $169,990 AUD ($125,455 USD).