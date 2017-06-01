Could The BMW M550i xDrive Be A Smarter Choice Than The M5?

BMW is inching closer to unveiling the all-new M5, but fans with smaller budgets might want to check out this review of the M550i xDrive.
Posted by Autogefühl, the clip takes a comprehensive look at the midsize sports sedan which features an M aerodynamics package, Cerium Grey metallic accents and a sports exhaust system with black chrome finishers. The car also boasts an M sports steering wheel, Dakota leather sport seats, and 19-inch lightweight alloy wheels.
While the car comes loaded with goodies, is it any good to drive? The reviewer seems to think so, and that's not terribly surprising as the M550i xDrive is currently the top dog in the 5-Series lineup.
It features a 4.4-liter TwinPower Turbo V8 engine with 462 PS (455 hp) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque. Backed up by an eight-speed automatic transmission and a rear biased all-wheel drive system, the car accelerates from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 4.0 seconds before topping out at an electronically limited 250 km/h (155 mph).
Not everything is prefect, as the reviewer knocks the car for having a cramped rear seat and a lack of USB charging ports. Those of minor complaints and he suggests the car could be even better than the upcoming M5 as it manages to balance performance and luxury very well.