Czech BMW i8 Police Car Crashes After Driver Suffers Medical Emergency

Remember the BMW i8 police car that was given to the Czech Republic's Highway Patrol? It was involved in a crash less than one month after it was delivered during a special ceremony.
Details are limited but Auto.cz is reporting the police officer who was driving the model suffered a heart attack and crashed the car. There's no word on how extensive the damage is but a photo from the scene shows the car's airbags were deployed.
Idnes.cz has a slightly different account as they are reporting the driver suffered a stroke and crashed the car into a creek. The news site is also reporting a second person was injured in the accident and that person is described as young man who is suspected to have serious spinal injuries.
BMW Czech Republic spokesman David Haidinger has told local reporters the car has special accident insurance so all costs will be covered by the insurer and taxpayers won't be on the hook for expensive repairs.
The Highway Patrol was slated to use the i8 for six months or up to 20,000 km (12,427 miles) but reports indicate the test has been called off in the wake of the accident.
Thanks to Tomas for the tip!