DeLorean Owner Gets Nabbed By Police Doing 88 MPH

The owner of a 1982 DeLorean DMC-12 has been left laughing after being issued with a speeding ticket for hitting 88 mph.
In Back to the Future, that’s the speed where the DeLorean’s flux capacitor would be initiated and it would travel back in time. Unfortunately for Spencer White, he was left to confront a police officer instead.
Speaking to The Signal, White said he was traveling onto Highway 14 in Santa Clarity Valley, California when he noticed his speedometer read 85 mph. Eager to find out if he could indeed travel back in time, White pushed it up to 88 mph.
However, at that very moment, a police officer behind the DeLorean got his radar gun out and nabbed him. After being pulled over, White was asked how fast he thought he was going before the officer revealed he’d been clocked at 88 mph.
“All of us started busting up laughing,” White said.
Before he could return to 1985, White was handed a fine for the offence. Here’s hoping he brings along his flux capacitor next time.