Drag Race: R8 vs RS6 vs S8 Crowns Audi’s True Lord Of The Rings

Audi is currently making some truly fast cars, but which one is the true king?
Top Gear magazine’s latest drag race attempts to answer this burning question that tortures the German brand’s fans for so long.
Ok, maybe not so burning as it’s quite obvious that the R8 V10 Plus has the edge against the other two but you can never be certain when an RS6 is sitting next to you on the drag strip.
Let’s talk numbers: the Audi R8 V10 Plus offers 610 PS (601 HP) and 560 Nm (413 lb-ft) and no turbos at all, the Audi RS6 Performance brings 605 PS (597 HP) and 750 Nm (516 lb-ft) and two turbos and finally the S8 Plus which offers the exact same figures with the RS6.
All three have four-wheel drive and automatic transmissions, all three are known for their breathtaking performance off the line. The outcome is closer than you might think.