Drag Racing A Defender Against A Fiesta ST Never Looked More Intriguing

Pitting two wildly different cars against each other on a straight line is always a fun exercise. Maybe a bit pointless but still fun.
Top Gear magazine remains faithful to its drag race series and this time brings a Land Rover Defender 110 to sit next to a Ford Fiesta ST.
This Defender however has ditched its puny little diesel engine for a supercharged Jaguar V6 that makes around 440hp. In fact, it’s been rally-prepped by Bowler, famous for creating some really crazy cars based on Land Rovers, so it’s not exactly road legal.
However, this Landie still weighs close to two tons which brings its power-to-weight ratio much closer to that of the Fiesta.
Front-drive hot hatch meets an off-roader with a rallying hobby and we all know that it doesn’t matter which one will win, we just want to watch that happen.