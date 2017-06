Drag Racing A Defender Against A Fiesta ST Never Looked More Intriguing

VIDEO

Pitting two wildly different cars against each other on a straight line is always a fun exercise. Maybe a bit pointless but still fun.magazine remains faithful to its drag race series and this time brings a Land Rover Defender 110 to sit next to a Ford Fiesta ST This Defender however has ditched its puny little diesel engine for a supercharged Jaguar V6 that makes around 440hp. In fact, it’s been rally-prepped by Bowler, famous for creating some really crazy cars based on Land Rovers , so it’s not exactly road legal.However, this Landie still weighs close to two tons which brings its power-to-weight ratio much closer to that of the Fiesta.Front-drive hot hatch meets an off-roader with a rallying hobby and we all know that it doesn’t matter which one will win, we just want to watch that happen