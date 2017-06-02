Excessive Anti-Corrosion Coating Leads To 2016-2017 Toyota Tacoma Recall

Owners of Toyota Tacoma vehicles in North America should be aware that a new safety campaign could include their rides. Announced by the brand's local branch, it affects approximately 32,000 units, from the 2016-2017MY, which are powered by a V6 engine.
According to the automaker, the engine crankshaft timing rotor in some of these pickup trucks could have been produced with excessive anti-corrosion coating, and as a result, the crank position sensor may malfunction.
If this happens, then the MIL (Malfunction Indicator Light) will light up and the vehicles might misfire, or even stall, in some cases, thus increasing the risk of a crash.
The repair consists of having Toyota's technicians replace the crank position sensors with new ones, of an improved design. As usual, owners will receive a notification by first class mail starting mid-July and the issue will be rectified free of charge.
In the meantime, Toyota is advising those who have bought one of the aforementioned Tacomas to check their status by visiting this website and entering the VIN (Vehicle Identification Number. For additional questions, they can also contact the company's customer service at 1-800-331-4331.