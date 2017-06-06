Explore The New Skoda Octavia RS 245 In 36 Images [w/Videos]

Skoda have dropped a new image gallery with the 2017 Octavia RS 245.
Unveiled back in February, this is the most powerful and dynamic Octavia in the company's history, making 245PS (242hp) and 370Nm (273lb-ft) of torque from its 2.0-liter TSI engine, which is identical to that in the revised VW Golf GTI.
Customers will get to choose between two transmission options - a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The latter allows the hatch to hit 100km/h (62mph) from a standstill in 6.6 seconds, while the estate requires an extra 0.1sec for the same procedure. Top speed is electronically limited to 250km/h (155mph) in both cases.
On the styling front, the new Skoda Octavia RS 245 differentiates itself from its lesser siblings by adding a few visual tweaks in the grille and bumpers. It also features the redesigned headlight clusters, a particular feature of the facelifted Octavia, along with glossy black trapezoid tailpipes, a spoiler lip for the hatch and a roof spoiler for the estate, and standard 19-inch wheels finished in glossy black.
LED ambient lighting, which can be set to one of ten different colors, sport seats wrapped in Alcantara, red or grey stitching, a multifunction sports steering wheel with perforated leather and an infotainment system among others, should be enough to remind occupants that they're not sitting inside a lesser version of the popular model made in Mlada Boleslav.
There is also a broad range of driver assistance systems available, starting from Front Assist with City Emergency Brake and Predective Pedestrian Protection, to Blind Spot Detect, Lane Assist, Driver Alert fatigue detection, Crew Protect Assist, and adaptive cruise control.
Skoda have yet to release any pricing details on the Octavia RS 245, but they should do so in the coming weeks.