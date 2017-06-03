F1 2017 To Feature Red Bull's Dominant 2010 RB6

As F1 2017 edges closer to its August 25th release, a new trailer for the game has been released that previews the fourth classic racer that will feature.
The car in question is Red Bull Racing’s 2010 RB6 that brought Sebastian Vettel to the first of his four consecutive world titles. Although it is only seven years old, it will join the likes of Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari F2002, Nigel Mansell’s 1992 Williams-Renault FW14B and the 1988 McLaren-Honda MP4/4 piloted by Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna.
Sebastian Vettel only won the 2010 championship by four points from Fernando Alonso but the RB6 was largely dominant throughout the season and powered Vettel to five victories and Mark Webber to four. In an interview in 2014, Adrian Newey said that the RB6 probably produced the highest levels of downforce of any F1 car in history.
Alongside the RB6 and the other three aforementioned classics, the game will have eight other historic F1 cars. It will also include all the new drivers and cars of the overhauled 2017 Formula One season.