Facelifted Mercedes GLA Available From $43,900 In Australia

Boasting a more aggressive appearance, new trim elements and more standard equipment across the range, the upgraded Mercedes-Benz GLA range can be had from $43,900 Down Under.
This entry-level price tag is for the GLA 180 model, whereas those who want either a GLA 220 d or a GLA 250 4MATIC need to set aside at least $51,200 and $60,700 respectively.
The flagship Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC is also available from $89,500, and can be had with the Yellow Night Edition package for an extra $3,990.
The GLA 180, 220 d and 250 4MATIC can be upgraded with a special WhiteArt Edition package, which includes sports seats in ARTICO man-made leather, sports steering wheel, black interior with contrast stitching, white air vent surrounds, 19" black bi-color alloys, an exclusive matte foliation (a discreet stripe design) and a choice of five paintwork options. This package costs $3,780 for the GLA 180 and 220 d (including AMG Line), and $3,280 on the GLA 250 4MATIC.
As standard, features such as the new high-performance LED headlights are available across the range, whereas Hands-Free Access (which for the first time includes keyless access to the boot) is also standard on all models except the entry-level GLA 180.