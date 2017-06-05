Failure To Yield Ends With Car Plowing Into Pedestrians In Essex

This horrific yet easily avoidable incident occurred last month in Essex, though thankfully nobody was seriously injured, despite one of the cars hitting a group of pedestrians.
The video, seemingly captured via a home security camera in a residential area, shows a white Vauxhall Corsa gently impacting a Toyota Yaris, sending the Japanese supermini skidding towards a group of people on the sidewalk.
Making matters worse, the Yaris hit not just a woman, but also a small child and a stroller, which makes for a truly gruesome image.
This type of incident just goes to show how it doesn't even take a severe impact to cause what could be a potentially fatal accident. Lacking awareness behind the wheel in an area where there are a lot of children is a recipe for disaster, and unfortunately, there's not much pedestrians can do to protect themselves - these types of accidents can happen very quickly.
Note: Some might find this footage disturbing