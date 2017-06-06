Fan-Made Tesla Model S Commercial Pokes Fun At Supercars

Ever since Tesla launched Project Loveday, fans and customers alike have begun submitting original videos that relate to the EV-maker's products.
This particular video comes from YouTuber and Tesla Model S owner Marques Brownlee, who thought about showing the world, in a nutshell, what makes something like the Model S so special.
The action revolves around him being able to store large items inside the trunk of his Model S, before throwing some groceries into the frunk for good measure.
As for showing the world why the car is such a "triple threat", in other words practical, economical and fast, it all concludes with a guy pulling up alongside him in a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder and challenging him to a drag race.
While there's no tag line at the end of the clip, we think that "Tesla - Having Your Cake and Eating It Too" - would have been appropriate. The Model S truly does serve as an ultra-efficient everyday family car, with sufficient power so as to embarrass just about any supercar off the line.