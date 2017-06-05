Faraday Future FF 91 To Compete In The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Faraday Future continues to face an uphill battle to get the FF 91 on the road next year but the company has reaffirmed its commitment to compete in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.
Designed to bring a "new level of transparency to testing," Faraday Future says it will become the first original equipment manufacturer of electric vehicles to participate in the event. The latter claim seems somewhat dubious as Nissan set an initial record in the electric vehicle production class six years ago when a Leaf completed the hill climb in 14 minutes and 33 seconds.
Putting that aside, Faraday Future will run a FF 91 prototype in the Exhibition Class and the company says the model will have "production representative hardware and software with tweaks required to run at Pikes Peak." The car will be driven by Robin Shute who is the Principal Engineer at Faraday Future.
According to Faraday Future's Senior Vice President of Research and Development, Nick Sampson, "The hill climb on Pikes Peak serves as the ideal setting to further develop the electric propulsion system and supporting thermal systems of FF 91. Testing the performance of FF 91 in real-world conditions sets the bar even higher as we bring the vehicle to market in 2018."
To highlight the company's involvement, Faraday Future is launching a new video series called "Testing the FF 91." It will explore the company's efforts to "bring a new species of electric mobility to the market."