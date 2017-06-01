'Fast & Furious' 1993 Honda Civic On The Really, Really Cheap

This 1993 Honda Civic is neither fast nor furious and won't win you any drag races, but for $2,499, it could be somewhat of a bargain for the right buyer.
Inspired by the famous movie franchise, its owner wanted his ride to stand out, so he embarked on a journey that consumed a lot of time and a big chunk of cash too, which eventually resulted in what we can see in the images posted on Craigslist with the title "FAST AND FURIOUS HONDA CIVIC".
Some of the mods made to the compact two-door include a new body kit, two-tone paintjob, decals applied to the sides, and a new set of rims that received a bright orange finish.
According to the owner, "it has way too much done to it to list" them all, but he does mention carbon fiber hood with pins and side mirror caps made from the same lightweight material, along with an aftermarket air intake kit, stainless steel exhaust, and a high-end sound system.
Despite having 127,000 miles (204,387km) on the engine, and 200,000 miles (321,869km) on the chassis, this old Civic is said to be in proper driving condition. It is also said to have a clean title, as the seller claims in a...handwritten piece of paper.