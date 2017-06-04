Ferrari LaFerrari Replacement Imagined In Latest Renderings

Along with McLaren and Porsche, Ferrari wrote a new chapter in the automotive industry's history by pulling the cover off the LaFerrari back in 2013.
All 500 units sold like hot cakes, despite the 7-digit price tag, and getting your hands on one today requires paying at least double its initial cost, and it's not hard to see why, as besides the stunning design, it features a hybrid powertrain that makes a combined 950hp and 664lb-ft (900Nm) of torque.
The Prancing Horse are now looking at a future successor of the hypercar, which is due to arrive in 3 to 5 years, according to a recent report.
Nobody outside the company knows anything about it, but this hasn’t stopped Fernando Pastre Fertona from imagining it, using some styling cues from the LaFerrari, blending them with a few sharp lines and naming it LaRossa.
When it finally arrives, the successor of the current hypercar will not only have to watch out for replacements of the McLaren P1 and Porsche 918 Spyder, but for Mercedes-AMG and Aston Martin, too.