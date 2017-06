First Honda Civic Type R In America Auctioned For Charity

PHOTO GALLERY

The very first example of the new Honda Civic Type R , VIN 01, is auctioned right now online and with all proceeds going to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.Honda has donated the first 2017 Civic Type R in America to the foundation, allowing the brand’s enthusiasts to contribute to a great cause.The specific example is finished in Aegean Blue Metallic and features a set of 20-inch alloys wrapped with sticky Continental ContiSportContact 6 summer tires."The Civic Type R has long been forbidden fruit for enthusiasts in the U.S., so we thought it would be fun to offer one lucky customer a shot at owning the first of its kind in America while benefiting the leading nonprofit solely dedicated to finding a cure for childhood brain tumors, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation," said Jeff Conrad, Senior Vice President, Automobile Division, American Honda Motor Co.Power comes from a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine with 306hp and 295lb-ft of torque, mated exclusively to a close-ratio six-speed manual gearbox. The chassis features a fully independent suspension and adaptive dampers at all four corners.The new Honda Civic Type R also holds the title of the fastest front-wheel drive production vehicle around the Nurburgring, posting a lap time of 7 minutes 43.80 seconds.The car is currently being auctioned over at Bring A Trailer so head over there and prepare for a good bidding war.