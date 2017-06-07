First Honda Civic Type R In America Auctioned For Charity

The very first example of the new Honda Civic Type R, VIN 01, is auctioned right now online and with all proceeds going to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.
Honda has donated the first 2017 Civic Type R in America to the foundation, allowing the brand’s enthusiasts to contribute to a great cause.
The specific example is finished in Aegean Blue Metallic and features a set of 20-inch alloys wrapped with sticky Continental ContiSportContact 6 summer tires.
"The Civic Type R has long been forbidden fruit for enthusiasts in the U.S., so we thought it would be fun to offer one lucky customer a shot at owning the first of its kind in America while benefiting the leading nonprofit solely dedicated to finding a cure for childhood brain tumors, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation," said Jeff Conrad, Senior Vice President, Automobile Division, American Honda Motor Co.
Power comes from a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine with 306hp and 295lb-ft of torque, mated exclusively to a close-ratio six-speed manual gearbox. The chassis features a fully independent suspension and adaptive dampers at all four corners.
The new Honda Civic Type R also holds the title of the fastest front-wheel drive production vehicle around the Nurburgring, posting a lap time of 7 minutes 43.80 seconds.
The car is currently being auctioned over at Bring A Trailer so head over there and prepare for a good bidding war.