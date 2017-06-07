Fisker Teases Production-Ready EMotion EV, Will Cost $130,000

Back in April, Henrik Fisker started teasing the production-ready EMotion, a car he plans to show off to the world on August 17th. Now though, we finally have more to show you.
Compared to these renderings from last year, the actual car looks a lot less Hot Wheels and more like something that could give the Tesla Model S a run for its money, with a claimed 400 miles (643 km) of range on a single charge.
Unlike the Model S, which is in Fisker's cross hairs according to Electrek, the EMotion will utilize a hybrid supercapacitor, which has never been done on electric vehicles before.
Other features should include the quick-charge function (up to 100 miles of range in just 9 min), plus the confirmed LIDAR system integrated in the front fascia's aluminum centerpiece, "panther eyes" headlight graphics and cameras for side mirrors with full 360-degree sensing.
Among its many styling cues, Fisker also points to the low hood line, sculptural front fenders, tapered green house with large fenders, plus the thin taillight design sitting above the integrated lower carbon diffuser.
On the road, aside from what has been rumored to be an advanced autonomous driving system, the EMotion will also offer a unique concierge service where Fisker owners will receive routine maintenance and servicing.
More information is expected to come later this month as June 30th marks the day when pre-orders start. As for a production date, word has it no sooner than 2019.
First reveal images of Fisker EMotion: Eyes like a panther and front design with integrated LIDAR in the black center bright piece. pic.twitter.com/vHC2NlPfWt— Henrik Fisker (@FiskerOfficial) June 6, 2017