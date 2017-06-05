Flagship VW Arteon 2.0 TSI Looks Quick In Acceleration Test

Buying into the VW Arteon range currently means choosing between six power units in Europe, though none are more powerful than this 2.0-liter TSI with its 280 PS and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torque.
Before the acceleration test gets under way, this Ausfahrt.tv video also gives us a taste of what the flagship Arteon sounds like while being revved and, well, you be the judge.
While this clip doesn't provide a timer, it really does seem as though the first 100 km/h (62 mph) go by as you'd expect. On paper, the Arteon 2.0 TSI 4MOTION is supposed to hit the mark in 5.6 seconds, before maxing out at 250 km/h (155 mph).
During this test, the maximum speed reached was 223 km/h (138 mph), while peak instant fuel consumption stood at 40.9 l/100km (5.7 mpg) - in case anyone found that interesting.
What is relevant though is the fact that this Arteon is just as quick as the regular Passat with the 2.0 TSI 280 PS engine, despite weighing 100 kg (220 lbs) more.