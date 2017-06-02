Florida Dealer Has Two Bugatti Veyrons For Sale

Sick of all the hype surrounding the Bugatti Chiron as well as its exorbitant price tag? Well you’re in luck as an exotic car dealership in Fort Lauderdale has two Bugatti Veyrons in its inventory looking for new homes.
The first, a 2012 Grand Sport example is painted gloss black but stands out thanks to red accents on the horseshoe grille, side skirts as well as the two body lines that run the length of the car. The top of the engine has also been finished in red.
Fittingly, the interior is just as bright as the outside and is dominated by red leather with the exception of the carpets, parts of the door panels, the dashboard and the center of the seats. This Veyron is clearly perfect for the millionaire chauvinist.
As for the second Veyron, it is a little more refined and less overbearing. A 2008 hardtop example, it is number 74 and has a two-tone black and white paint finish. With 3,337 miles on the clock, it has travelled about 1,800 miles less than the Grand Sport and has a more restrained cream and black leather cockpit.
No public pricing for the two has been announced but if we had the cash, we know which one we’d go for.