Ford GT and Mustang GT4 Making Their Dynamic Debut At Goodwood

Ford are making sure that their presence at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed will be well noticed.
And they are doing so by having their GT supercar making its dynamic debut at the famous Hill Climb, in the hands of the Ford Chip Ganassi Racing drivers, Andy Priaulx and Harry Tincknell.
The two will be joined by their teammate, Billy Johnson, who will swap his usual seat in the Ford GT racer for the Mustang GT4.
The track-ready pony car was unveiled last year, at the SEMA Show, in Las Vegas, and it's based on the Shelby GT350R-C. It features numerous chassis modifications and a new aero agenda that includes extra hood venting, aggressive splitter, a generous rear wing, and an aggressive splitter, while power comes from a 5.2-liter V8 engine, mated to a six-speed gearbox.
Moreover, the Blue Oval is also bringing Vaughn Gittin Jr. to this year's Goodwood, who will put his Mustang RTR through its paces during the event's first-ever Hill Climb Drift Championship.
Besides the exciting track action, visitors to the company's stand will get to see the new generation Fiesta, which will make its local debut during the festival, and will be joined by ST-Line versions of the Fiesta, Focus, Kuga, Mondeo, Edge, and S-Max.
The 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed is scheduled from June 29 to July 2.