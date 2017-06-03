Future Cars: 2018 Honda Accord Goes From Placid to Playful

The generic mid-size sedan is not exactly the stuff of bedroom posters, but they’ve been a hit with buyers for decades. Times are changing though, with consumer preferences shifting towards SUV’s and the battleground for the typical sedan is looking a little shaky.
As with Toyota and Chevrolet, Honda knows they have to inject some sex appeal into their mid-sizer to keep buyers interested and maintain sales. How will they do it? With an all-new, 10th generation 2018 Accord, so let’s take an illustrated first look at what Honda has in store for us.
What Will It Look Like:
Breaking with stodgy tradition, the next Accord will follow in the footsteps of its smaller Civic sibling with contemporary styling featuring a fastback profile.
Frontal design is dominated by thin-wedge LED headlamps, large multi-slatted chrome grille (or black for sporting variants) and aggressive lower intake detailing. The side DLO (daylight opening area) picks up quarter windows aft of the rear doors, whilst the boot opening will be slightly less practical due to the sleek profile and short rear deck.
Under The Swathe Skin:
The current car is one of the better offerings in terms of interior packaging and build quality, albeit lacking in design flair. How will Honda ramp up cabin appeal? Again, look towards the latest Civic, with better materials, driver assist technologies and infotainment options.
Underpinning the new Accord will be a platform shared with new CR-V and Civic, so don't expect anything fancy construction or suspension-wise.
Efficient Powertrains:
Platform-sharing also means engine-sharing. Sitting as the new entry offering, Honda’s potent 1.5-litre, turbocharged four will supplement a larger displacement engine, gas-electric hybrid and plug-in hybrid (PHEV).
What isn’t known, is if the larger capacity offering will be a V6 or detuned version of the 2.0-litre unit found in the Civic Type R. Power will be fed to the tarmac via continuously variable automatic (CVT) in most markets or possibly its new 10-speed automatic, however a 6-speed manual maybe be offered to North American buyers.
Midsize Competition:
Traditionally the Accord has outpaced rivals like Toyota’s Camry, Ford Fusion, Nissan Altima, Hyundai Sonata, Kia Optima and Mazda 6. All have their strengths and weaknesses - arguably the Mazda is the best drivers pick of the bunch, however the next Accord is expected to up the ante in that department too.
Look for an official debut later this fall with a minor bump in pricing.
Tells us your thoughts on Honda’s next-gen Accord in the comments below.
By Josh Byrnes
Photo Renderings Copyright Carscoops / Josh Byrnes