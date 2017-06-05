Garage Italia Customs Does A Pretty Sweet Motorcycle Too

With his automotive customizing atelier Garage Italia Customs, Lapo Elkann and company have shown they can make some rather eye-catching cars.
As it turns out, though, their talents can be equally applied as well to motorcycles – like this unique Ducati Diavel.
A joint project between Garage Italia Customs and Italia Independent (Lapo's other company), the Italian chopper has been decked out, as you can see, all in blue.
It features an array of exotic materials, including carbon fiber, Alutex woven aluminum, and Alcantara to give it a rather unique visual approach and demonstrate just how much these cruisers beg to be customized.
Though Lapo is the brother of Fiat Chrysler chairman John Elkann and Ducati is owned by the rival Volkswagen Group, this isn't actually the first time he's worked on a special Ducati, following Italia Independent's custom Scrambler from a year and a half ago.
Similar to the special-edition Fiat 500, Ducati also did a Diesel Jeans edition Diavel – and given Lapo's connection to the denim brand's founder Renzo Rosso, we wouldn't be surprised if he'd had a hand in both, much as he did in the Gucci edition Cinquecento,