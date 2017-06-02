Get It While It's Hot: 1997 BMW M3 Evo Convertible Is A Steal

It may not have the same appeal as its predecessor, the E30, or the newer E46 for that matter, but the E36-gen M3 remains a potent machine in Euro trim.
We'll remind you that while in North America the E36 M3 got the anemic 240hp (243PS) 3.0-liter and later 3.2-liter with the same output but more torque, Europeans were treated to a 282hp initially, and after 1995, a 321PS (317hp) 3.2L.
This is why good preserved examples, with low mileage, sold for in excess of $15,000 over the years, and we did get to see one listed for $50,000 back in 2013.
However, the M3 pictured here comes at a more down-to-earth estimated selling price of £7,000-£8,000 ($9,120-$10,422), plus a buyer's premium of 12 percent, which almost makes it a bargain, considering that it has an extensive history file and scored 83 points out of 135 in its current condition.
Made in 1997 and finished in Technoviolet Metallic, with a grey leather interior and 69,500 miles (111,850km) on the clock, this stick shift example is offered with a matching hardtop, tool kit, and a fresh MoT.
Responsible for finding it a new home are ClassicCarAuctions, which will have it on display at The Warwickshire Exhibition Center, near Leamington, UK, starting with June 9, one day before the auction kicks off.