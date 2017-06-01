Help Seat Name Their Upcoming 7-Seat SUV [w/Video]

Just like its sister-brand Skoda, which went all the way to Alaska to come up with names for the Kodiaq and Karoq, Seat is now asking the public to help them christen a new SUV.
However, unlike the Czech company, Seat won't be traveling anywhere, as their project, launched on June 1, is waiting for the masses to submit their proposals and vote for the name that will eventually be adopted by the vehicle.
"Seat has decided to call upon every fan of the brand to propose and later vote the name of the new SUV, which is set to make history. In our efforts to launch #SEATseekingName, we have redefined the typical process in order to engage the public and followers of the brand all over the world in the project, from start to finish", said the automaker's head honcho, Luca de Meo.
Those interested in giving a helping hand can submit their proposals, until June 22, here. However, there are a few major aspects that they need to take into consideration, and the most important one is that the name has to be taken from Spanish geography. Next, it has to match the brand's values and product characteristics, and it also has to be easy to pronounce in different languages.
Seat will review each proposal during this first stage and eventually shortlist the entries, announcing the finalists on September 12, during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. The public will then get to vote for their favorite candidate, until September 25, with the automaker revealing the name of their new SUV by October 15.
Underpinned by the MQB A2 platform and offered with both five and seven seats, the new SUV, which was announced earlier this spring, will be put together at the Volkswagen plant, in Wolfsburg.
Exact details surrounding it are unclear at this stage, but it will likely use some petrol and diesel units as the rest of the company's lineup. Lesser models will probably get a manual gearbox, but high spec versions should benefit from AWD and a dual-clutch automatic transmission.