Here's A Realistic Rendering Of A Production-Spec BMW M8

We recently showed to you a number of intriguing renderings that previewed the upcoming BMW M8 in production-spec but in all likelihood, those renderings were a little optimistic.
Pictured above is a rendering from Bimmer Post that’s probably a little bit more realistic and despite it receiving rather substantial visual modifications over the 8-Series Concept, it still looks seriously impressive.
Certainly the most significant modifications come at the front where the huge and pointed kidney grille of the concept has been replaced by a more subtle design that closely resembles the grille of the latest M5. As this is an M car, it has of course been finished in black.
Other modifications include a new bumper complete with the huge air intakes you’d expect to see from the brand’s upcoming range-topping model. The hood has also been shortened and a set of larger headlights fitted. Final changes include proper door handles, larger wing mirrors, black wheels and new side skirts.
BMW has yet to say how far away the M8 is from production or what will power it. With that being said, our intuition points towards the 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine of the M5 coming standard and producing approximately 600 hp, certainly enough to give the Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe a run for its money.